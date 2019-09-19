3.43 RUB
Belarus to choose its delegate to Junior Eurovision 2019 tomorrow
Tomorrow the final of the national selection for the international song contest will take place. The project is organized by Belteleradiocompany as the only representative of the European Broadcasting Union in our country.
Andrei Makayonok and Helena Meraai will be hosting the show this season.
The winner of the national selection will get a stylized Eurovision heart. It is handmade and mounted on a special crystal stand.
The start of the broadcast is at 22.00
