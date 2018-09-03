PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Anniversary of Ales Adamovich, author of novel about fate of Belarusian villages during war

Ales Adamovich told the world about the fate of Belarusian villages during the war. Today, on his birthday, we remember his novel The Partisans. It became the foundation of the most truthful and shocking film about the fascist-occupied Belarus - Come and See.

