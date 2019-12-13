Finalists of national eliminations for "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk" to be announced today

The names of young applicants who will perform at "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk" will be announced today. Minsk will host the second stage of the national eliminations for the jubilee 30th Festival of Arts. For the first time, this round will be held in an open format: the finalists used to be selected remotely via video performances. By noon, in the Youth Variety Theater, 35 contestants will gather: 5 representatives from all regions and Minsk. The competition is in live sound mode. Based on the results of a 4-hour audition, the jury will name the 10 finalists who will take part in the junior's competition. By the way, the second stage for an adult competition of pop song performers will be held in the same format on January 25.