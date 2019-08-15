Today is the last day of accepting applications for participation in the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2019. The organizer of the project is Belteleradiocompany, as the only representative of the European Broadcasting Uni on in our country. Applications for participation are submitted electronically. You can familiarize yourself with the provisions of the competition on the website of the media holding tvr.by in the "special projects" section. According to the results of the qualifying round, the panel of judges will sel ect from seven to ten finalists. The winner of the national selection will be determined live during the final gala concert not later than September 27. The triumphant will go to the Junior Eurovision 2019, which will take place on November 24 in the Polish town of Gliwice.