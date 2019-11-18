Opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision to take place today

19 participating countries will walk along the red carpet in Katowice theater. Our representative Elizabeth Misnikova arrived in Poland the day before. A connecting flight to Krakow was met by volunteers and the press in Warsaw. Elizabeth had time to talk to Polish journalists. All team members received accreditation badges and then went to the Euro house. It is based in Katowice, although the competition itself will be held in the neighboring Polish city of Gliwice on 24 November.