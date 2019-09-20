3.43 RUB
Belarusian representative at Junior Eurovision 2019 to be announced today
Today Belarus will hear a voice that will represent our country at Junior Eurovision 2019. The winner will be chosen by TV viewers and the professional jury. Belteleradiocompany, the only representative of the European Broadcasting Union in our country, organized the national selection. The main production hall of the media holding is ready for a big show.
Viewers can follow the contest online on the official website of Belteleradiocompany tvr.by. TV channels Belarus 1 and 24 will start broadcasting the gala concert at 22 o'clock. We'll know the name of the winner of the national selection at midnight.
