Finalists of national selection for Junior Eurovision 2019 to be announced today

Belteleradiocompany will hold the auditions of candidates for participation in the national qualifying round of Junior Eurovision-2019. Live audition of young talents will be held at the biggest TV platform of the media holding – Studio "600 Meters".

Following the results of the audition, the professional jury will determine from seven to ten contestants to participate in the final, which will be held in the format of a gala concert not later than September 27, 2019.

The winner of the national qualifying round, who will represent Belarus at Junior Eurovision-2019 on November 24 in Gliwice (Poland), will be determined by the vote of the audience and the professional jury.

