January Parties start in Brest

Hundreds of performers from dozens of countries and soloists of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus will take part in January Music Parties Festival. For four days Brest will become the capital of classical music. One of the most famous guests is People's Artist of Ukraine Taras Stonda. The singer will perform with Brest Regional College Orchestra. The program of music parties includes masterpieces of Belarusian, Ukrainian, Russian and European classics. Many works will be performed at the forum for the first time.



The festival will be held at three venues. One of them is a church in the city center. And the final chord of the music forum will be the ball.



