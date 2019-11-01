Listapad film festival to open in Moskva theater house today

The 26th Listapad starts today in Minsk. In the next eight days, the international film festival will present 154 films including movies from Sudan and Senegal. Foreign directors and actors continue to arrive in Belarus, and many will present their films in person.

The opening film of the festival is Bulgarian tragicomedy "Father".

The ticket prices this year are democratic: the value ranges from 3 to 7 rubles. You can buy them online.



