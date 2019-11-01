3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Listapad film festival to open in Moskva theater house today
The 26th Listapad starts today in Minsk. In the next eight days, the international film festival will present 154 films including movies from Sudan and Senegal. Foreign directors and actors continue to arrive in Belarus, and many will present their films in person.
The opening film of the festival is Bulgarian tragicomedy "Father".
The ticket prices this year are democratic: the value ranges from 3 to 7 rubles. You can buy them online.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All