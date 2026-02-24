Several historic buildings will become a single architectural ensemble in Minsk

The National Art Museum is being transformed into a modern art district.

According to the project, several historic buildings will become a single architectural ensemble. Specifically, four buildings will be connected by glass walkways. This will allow visitors to move between halls without going outside.

The buildings in question are located on Kirov, Marx, and Lenin Streets. Major construction work is currently underway at the latter location. The progress of the reconstruction was assessed at an off-site meeting. This architectural monument in the Stalinist classicism style will not only retain its original appearance but will also regain its historic balustrade.

"Interior demolition work is currently underway, which is accompanying the reinforcement of the external load-bearing walls with metal structures. Once this work is completed and monolithic insert No. 13 is installed, we will begin dismantling the internal reinforced concrete elements," noted Mikhail Glavitsky, chief engineer of SPMK-81.