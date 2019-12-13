3.42 RUB
"Slavianski Bazaar" to become important platform for deepening mutual understanding and friendship between different countries
Foreign officials send their greetings to the participants and organizers of the "Slavonic Bazaar". Thus, our Chinese friends and partners from Shandong province have sent their greeting message:
This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus. This year has also been declared by the leaders of our countries the Year of Regions of Belarus and China. Being a world-known cultural event, the International Arts Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" will be an important venue for deepening mutual understanding and friendship between cultural figures from various countries.
