27th Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar 2018 officially kicks off in Vitebsk
For the 27th time now, the Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar has opened in Vitebsk. This year, over 40 countries have become participants in this forum. President Alexander Lukashenko traditionally attended the opening ceremony.
One of the highlights of yesterday’s evening was a new star that appeared in the festival’s Square of Stars. The People's Artist of Kazakhstan Rosa Rymbaeva received one of the festival’s biggest awards.
President Alexander Lukashenko is a regular guest at the festival. From the stage of the Summer Amphitheatre, Alexander Lukashenko noted the special mission of the Slavianski Bazaar – to unite people of the world. The geography of this year's festival is over 40 countries.
Also, the winner of the International Children Music Contest was announced. Ukraine’s Alexander Balabanov won the Grand Prix. The main trophy – the Golden Lira – was awarded to the winner by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus’ Artem Skorol won the second prize.
For the first time in many years, five different orchestras performed at the opening concert. The audience enjoyed the performance of Emir Kusturica, Natalia Oreiro, Nikolay Baskov, Oleg Menshikov, Igor Nikolaev, Denis Maidanov, and the Turetsky Choir.
Today, the festival will follow the topic of the Union State. The guests will have a chance to watch a runway show of Belarusian and Russian designers, as well as live concerts and performances, theatre plays and film screenings. The programme of the day is packed full, as is the programme of the whole festival.
