Slavianski Bazaar ends. Nikolai Noskov and chanson stars last to perform

The Grand Prix of the International Pop Song Performers Contest leaves for Kazakhstan at Slavianski Bazaar. Belarusian Daniil Myshkovets, together with Renata Stiefel, shared second place. The winners of the junior's vocal competition have also been announced. The representative of Montenegro has the Grand Prix here. And Belarusian Kostya Mazurkevich won the first prize!





The Summer Amphitheater is sold out. Slavic hits were performed. The second day of the vocal competition coincides with the closing gala concert. The contestants are accompanied by the Presidential Orchestra.





Our Daniil Myshkovets chose a classical song for the second performance.





Igor Kornelyuk, Irina Dorofeeva, Roots band are also on the stage. Slavianski Bazaar amazed the audience during the week. The gala concert also became a bright chord.





All vocalists have repeatedly participated in competitions. One needs to be ready for any difficulties in the fight for the Grand Prix. An exciting moment for performers and support groups was when the jury left to evaluate the performances. Presenters and spectators helped to cope with the excitement.





The Grand Prix of the International Pop Song Performers Contest was won by a representative of Kazakhstan - Rukhia. The vocalist scored 138 points for 2 days. The first place belongs to Serbia. The second was shared by performers from Belarus and Ukraine. The third line belongs to Azerbaijan and Slovakia.





The participants of the International Junior's Competition were no less worried. The jury revealed their secrets only on the closing day of the festival. The main prize - "Golden Lyre" - will be taken home by a representative of Montenegro. Our Kostya Mazurkevich won the first prize.





Participants of the competitions will take home not only awards, but also unforgettable emotions. For many years Vitebsk has been lighting up the stars that shine brightly in the sky. The festival capital knows for sure that these young performers only start their careers.





And although the festival is officially over, there are two more performances on the poster. In the evening, Nikolai Noskov will sing for the audience in the Vitebsk Concert Hall, and chanson stars will perform in the Summer Amphitheater.