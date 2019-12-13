3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Violin sonatas by Bach and Ysaÿe to become soundtracks to masterpieces of National Art Museum
The largest art gallery of the country continues the marathon "Musical Wednesday". At 15.00 every visitor of the museum will hear a concert improvisation from the graduate of Moscow Conservatory - Ekaterina Shapochka and pianist Ekaterina Butko. The art project is also planned for October 14 and 21. In November the duo will expand to a band: other musicians will join the marathon.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All