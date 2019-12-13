PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Violin sonatas by Bach and Ysaÿe to become soundtracks to masterpieces of National Art Museum

The largest art gallery of the country continues the marathon "Musical Wednesday". At 15.00 every visitor of the museum will hear a concert improvisation from the graduate of Moscow Conservatory - Ekaterina Shapochka and pianist Ekaterina Butko. The art project is also planned for October 14 and 21. In November the duo will expand to a band: other musicians will join the marathon.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All