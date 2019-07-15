EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Jury to name winners of International Pop Song Contest "Vitebsk-2019"

The main intrigue of the Slavic Bazaar will be resolved in a few minutes: the jury will name the winners of the International Pop Song Contest “Vitebsk-2019”. During two days of competition, our Ivan Zdanyuk scored 170 points. This is one of the best results.

