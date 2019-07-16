Several festival records set at XXVIII Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

A 12-hour dance marathon took place on Victory Square, as well as a mass physical training session. The audience is pleased with the program of the international forum with participation of opera stars Alessandro Safina and Sumi Jo, ex-soloist of Deep Purple Joe Lynn Turner, Ace Of Base soloist Jenny Berggren. More than six thousand guests came to the festival using a visa-free regime.



Solemn closing of the Slavianski Bazaar has taken place, but the holiday in Vitebsk continues. There will be two concerts at the Summer Amphitheater today.