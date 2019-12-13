Finalists of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 announced

The national eliminations tour for Eurovision was held in Belteleradiocompany. There were 49 applicants for a trip to Rotterdam.



The record for participation was set today by AURA, this is the 10th application of the band. Janet, Alexey Gross, Vitaly Voronko and Alen Hit enter the top five. The list of candidates includes a lot of new names for the Belarusian pop music.



The winners of the contest of young performers "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk" and the winners of the President's prize "For Spiritual Revival" were welcomed. This audition was one of the youngest. 28 is the average age of the performers. Songs were performed today in Belarusian, Russian, French and English. The last one, by the way, is traditionally the favorite: four dozen songs at once.



As a result, the list of the finalists of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 was announced.



1. Glamozda Anastasiya - Burning again



2. Khmelnitskaya Darya - On Fire



3. Bykova Julia (AURA) - Forbid them



4. Gribusova Valeria, Pashkevich Vladislav (VAL) - Until dawn



5. Pushnova Angelica - True Love



6. Shimanskaya Olga (NAPOLI) - Do not let me down



7. Zakharik Alexandra (Sasha Zakharik) - Rocky Road



8. Smolskaya Ekaterina (KeyCi) - Chili Pepper



9. Yaroche Yan - Fire



10. Razvadovskaya Anastasiya - Hello



11. Grigoryeva Olga, Yanochkina Julia, Kaufman Svetlana (CHAKRAS band) - La-ley-la



12. Vakhomchik Anastasiya (Anastasiya Malashkevich) - Invisible



Belteleradiocompany will hold the draw for the finalists of Eurovision 2020 national eliminations on January 28 at 12:00. The project’s creative team will gather for a working meeting the same day.



9 soloists, 1 vocalist, a duet and a trio. They're already preparing for the main test, the live broadcast.



Tomorrow at noon, a draw of finalists will be held in Belteleradiocompany to determine the sequence of performances during the show. Two TV channels, Belarus 1 and Belarus 24, will broadcast it simultaneously. The delegate from our country will be chosen jointly by the jury and the TV viewers by voting. According to the competition regulations, the final of the national eliminations will be held in the studio "600 meters" not later than March 6. The 65th anniversary Eurovision 2020 will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



