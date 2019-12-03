First applicants to Vitebsk festival become known

Regional qualifying rounds for the international music competitions "Slavic Bazaar" started from Minsk. The contestants performed Belarusian songs and world hits over 5 hours. 10 out of 40 applicants made it to the 2nd round. The top five adult contestants are Roman Voloznev, participant of the Russian Voice show, Ekaterina Lazuko, winner of the Grand Prix of the Youth for the Union State festival, and laureates of the President’s Special Fund for the Support of the Talented Youth.



Regional qualifying rounds will be held until December 13. Video audition will be a criteria for the 2nd round. There will be no more than 70 vocalists from all over the country. Gomel will be the next venue. The qualifying round will be completed in the House of Culture of agro-town Mir on December 13.

