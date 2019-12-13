Regional eliminations for participation in international arts festival "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk" start

The casting was opened by Gomel with dozens of performers in different age categories. All contestants have extensive experience of concert performances and victories in international and national music competitions. By tradition, they performed world hits, as well as songs in the languages of the Slavic peoples. Vocal skills were assessed by professional performers, arrangers and composers. Only 5 people will be selected. They will represent Gomel Region at the republican stage.



In a week castings will be held in Mogilev. The first stage of qualifying rounds will be completed on December 11 in Brest Region.



