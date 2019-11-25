3.43 RUB
Minsk meets delegation of Junior Eurovision 2019
Liza MIsnikova sang for Belarus this year. Team "Ashen" landed at the Minsk airport just an hour ago. The fans greeted the Eurovision team with loud applause, chants and posters. Liza Misnikova was accompanied by the news crew of the TV News Agency during the children's Euro week.
The Belarusian got 92 points. Liza Misnikova took the 11th place in the Eurovision table. Our vocalist received 10 from Italy. Poland won the competition for the 2nd time. Viki Gabor became the best according to the viewers and the jury.
