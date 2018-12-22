PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Exhibition of original works by Dali and Picasso opens in Minsk

Original works by Dali and Picasso are presented in Minsk. The world's largest unified collection of the world masters can be seen in the exhibition hall LIBRA. More than fifty graphic paintings, sculptures and ceramics came to the Belarusian capital from Moscow. The total insurance value of the exhibits is over several million dollars.

On weekends, the project will include lectures on the work and life of the Spanish artists.

