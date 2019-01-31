The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dali to be presented in Minsk in monumental format

For the first time in the post-Soviet space, The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dali will be presented in Minsk in a monumental format. The National Art Museum of Belarus will become a platform for exhibiting the growth sculptures of the Spanish surrealist artist. The estimated cost of the entire exhibition, which will arrive to us from Switzerland in March, is 20 million Euros. The partner of the exhibition project is the owner of exclusive rights to exhibit sculptures, who was personally acquainted with Salvador Dali.