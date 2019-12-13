Gorky Theater coming out of quarantine

Today, the National Academic Drama Theater named after Gorky will receive its first audience after a forced break. The company went for quarantine due to epidemics in the team. This evening, one of the most famous performances in its repertoire, Pane Kohanku, will be presented. The team is currently working on the stage of the Republican Palace of Culture of Trade Unions, as their own stage is being renovated. In total, the team has 9 performances planned for November. The premiere is also being prepared: director Valentina Yerenkova is staging "The Wish Tram" based on Williams' play.