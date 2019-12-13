Opening ceremony of "Slavic Bazaar" festival to be held tomorrow at Summer Amphitheatre

The XXIX International Arts Festival "Slavic Bazaar" will open in less than a day. Traditionally, the ceremony will be held tomorrow night at the Summer Amphitheatre. But the festival projects will start in the morning. This is the opening of the international press center, the ceremony of raising the flag of the forum, and special presidential award "Through art - to peace and understanding".



For the residents of Vitebsk the festival has already started with rehearsals and sound checks, installation of trading rows and festive street decoration. Tomorrow is the official start. The first event in the festive program will be the opening of the international press center. This year it was placed in the concert hall "Vitebsk".



Meanwhile, the participants of the contest of pop song "Vitebsk 2020" are in Minsk. Today is the second day of rehearsals with the Presidential Orchestra of Belarus.



A special award of the President of the Republic of Belarus "Through art - to peace and mutual understanding" will be presented to one of the distinguished artists. It will happen in the evening at the opening ceremony of the forum, but before that there will be a beautiful tradition of lighting a star at the Star Walk. The bright ceremony will be held tomorrow. Tomorrow there will also be a ceremony of raising the festival flag, the streets will be filled with artists of the project "On Seven Winds", presentations, exhibitions. Vitebsk is in anticipation of a big holiday.



