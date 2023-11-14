Opening ceremony of "Listapad" film festival to be held on November 17

More than 2 thousand applications from 107 countries. Dozens of films in the competitive and non-competitive program. And also an amazing geography. This year the festival will feature even the movies from Namibia, Trinidad and Tobago, Asia. The film forum starts this Friday.

On the eve of the big marathon, the organizers, as well as the directorate of the festival held a press conference, which announced the opening ceremony film. We start with the debut of Kirill Khaletsky, director of the youth film studio "Smolka" at Belarusfilm. He screened the story of a young man who dreams of making a real movie. Famous Russian actor Yuri Stoyanov took part in the shooting of the film.

In addition, the capital will host the days of national cinema of Russia, Kazakhstan, Syria and Pakistan, as well as master classes on production and promotion of documentary cinema from VGIK.