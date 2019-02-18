PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Creative team of Sardinia Tenores devotes its performance in Minsk to architect Giovanni Bernardoni

Creative team of the Italian island of Sardinia Tenores has devoted its performance in Minsk to prominent architect Giovanni Bernardoni, the author of the architectural appearance of the Nesvizh castle. The concert of the vocal group took place at the National History Museum. The Sardinian style of choral singing goes back to the pre-Christian era.

