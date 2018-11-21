Participants of Junior Eurovision travel all over Belarus in virtual reality

Participants of Junior Eurovision have traveled all over Belarus in a day. True, they traveled in virtual reality. The creative team of Belteleradiocompany has come up with 20 mini-stories in which children will be visiting different parts of Belarus using virtual reality glasses. Postcards will be shown to viewers a few seconds before the performance of the participant starts. By the way, there is still a possibility to share the bright emotions of the grand event. Additional tickets to the dance floor for the dress rehearsal, which will be held on Saturday, are on sale.