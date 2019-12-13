"Farsi Lessons"

The show of the international film project of Russia, Germany and Belarus will start on November 12.The director of a touching movie with elements of tragedy and comedy is Vadim Perelman. In the story, a Belgian of Jewish origin Gilles pretends to be a Persian to survive in a concentration camp. The price of salvation is the Persian lessons he has to give to the local cook, but instead of Persian, the protagonist teaches a nonexistent language invented for survival.

The shooting took place on the territory of Belarus, some scenes were shot in Bobruisk and at the Belarusfilm studio. The world premiere took place at the Berlin Film Festival, where the audience applauded for a long time. In addition, the film was included in the special program at the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival.



