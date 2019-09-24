3.42 RUB
Belarus starts shooting Indian blockbuster
Bollywood and our Belarusfilm have officially started shooting a large-scale blockbuster. This is a major commercial project on an international scale, where the national film studio is the general contractor of filming and is involved in the process to the maximum extent possible.
Now Bollywood has little to do with the romantic disco dancer. Instead of songs and dancing, action, car explosions and dangerous tricks, the team prepares a modern blockbuster. The film companies of the two countries have been negotiating cooperation for several years. The Consul of Belarus in India has accelerated this process.
The action movie is commercial, so they keep the script in secret.
The film will be shown not only in India, but also in the whole of Europe.
