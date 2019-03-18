EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus hosts International Days of Francophonie

The program includes more than 20 events: gastronomic shows, concerts, master-classes, student exchanges. Within the framework of the Francophonie Minsk hosted a concert of French rapper PIH POH. The geography of his performances spreads from his native France to Colombia, Brazil, Iraq, Switzerland, and other European countries.

