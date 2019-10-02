PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Turkish composer Fazil Say to perform in Belarusian Philharmonic

Turkish composer Fazil Sai will perform at Yuri Bashmet International Festival tonight. He will be accompanied by the East-West Chamber Orchestra, and play the interpretation of Mozart's concert and the author's Silk Road. A new instrument - a Steinway&Sons grand piano - will also be presented at the concert. It was produced with the support of the President of Belarus. It's a gift for the Belarusian Philharmonic.

