Belteleradiocompany assembling stage for national selection of Junior Eurovision-2019
The media holding team installs LED screens, decorations, lighting and sound equipment in the 600 meters studio. The dress rehearsal is scheduled for tomorrow. The final gala concert of the project will be held live on Friday, September 20. It will be broadcast at 22:00 by TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24, as well as tvr.by. The winner of the project will represent our country at Junior Eurovision-2019, which will be held in November in the Polish city of Gliwice.
