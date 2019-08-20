Belteleradiocompany auditions participants of the national selection for Junior Eurovision song contest

Just half an hour ago Belteleradiocompany has finished auditions of the participants of the national selection for Eurovision.



In 600 Meters Studio young talents presented their compositions to the professional jury. According to the regulations of the competition, the qualifying round was held in live sound mode, accompanied by a soundtrack with music and backing vocals that do not duplicate the solo voice. Among the candidates are both solo performers and teams. At the end of the audition, the judges will determine from seven to ten finalists, their names will be announced at 19.00.



The lucky ones will take part in the final gala concert, which will be held not later than September 27. The winner of the project will be determined by a vote of the audience and the jury. The winner will represent our country at Junior Eurovision on November 24 in Polish Gliwice.