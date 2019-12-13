January Music Parties festival opens in Brest

Brest has become the capital of classical music. Yesterday the January Music Parties festival opened there. The forum was attended by musicians from ten countries. Among them are the USA, Germany, China, the Netherlands, and Georgia. The stars of the world opera stage will perform Belarusian, Ukrainian and European masterpieces. In just four days, more than two hundred musicians will perform in the city. The peculiarity of this forum is the record number of vocalists. The concert was opened by the world-famous soloist, People's Artist of Ukraine Taras Stonda.



