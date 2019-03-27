3.42 RUB
Winners of Crystal Paulinka named at Friendship House
The main theatrical intrigue of the year was resolved. The winners of the prize Crystal Paulinka were named at the Friendship House. Honored artist of Belarus Alexander Parfenovich working in the Mogilev Regional Theater named after Dunin-Martsinkevich became the winner. Actress of the Gomel Puppet Theater Tamara Goryacheva received the Crystal Angel. Pavel Harlanchuk from Janka Kupała National Theatre won the Crystal Star nomination. Actress of Mogilev Drama Theater Veronika Baranova now has the debut Flower award.
