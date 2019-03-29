3.42 RUB
House of Friendship hosts concert of Chinese folk music
Chinese folk melodies sounded today in the walls of the House of Friendship. The Chinese folk music concert was dedicated to twinning of Minsk with the city Chongqing. A meeting of cultural representatives of the capital and the Chinese city was held to the sounds of musical instruments.
The Chinese delegation is planning a tour of Belarus. The guests will visit Mir and Nesvizh castles, historical and cultural complex Stalin Line and a museum in Pukhovichi region.
