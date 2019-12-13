3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexandria to open its concert venues and trade rows this weekend
The festival of music, folk art, a holiday for the whole family is the most heartfelt festival of summer. "Alexandria Gathers Friends" will open its concert venues and trade rows this weekend. There's a big entertainment program waiting for the guests. They will enjoy the best songs presented by pop stars, craftsmen's workshops, and food courts with national cuisine.
