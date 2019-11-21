Europe to choose best children's voices this Sunday

Preparations for Junior Eurovision Song Contest continue in Poland. Today the representative of Belarus, Liza Misnikova, had her second rehearsal. The singer and her ballet appeared on the scene in outstage dresses, with concert hair-dressing and makeup. After the rehearsal, the Belarusian delegation reviewed the footage, made adjustments and chose a part of the performance to be repeated during the voting in



Gliwice Arena is ready to greet about 17,000 fans of the competition. It was modernized and adapted for a large-scale international project.



Today, following the results of the second rehearsal, Lisa's team made a number of changes and chose the best part of song for voting, which will open tomorrow on the project website www.junioreurovision.tv



