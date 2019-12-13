3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Savitsky Gallery opens international exhibition of contemporary art "Minsk - Paris"
About 90 paintings, graphics, sculptures, art objects from French and Belarusian artists will be presented. Vernissage collection will be united.
Among Belarusians are such masters as Valery Shkaruba, Victor Alshevsky, Vladimir Tolstik and many others. The French side will be represented by 25 authors. Among them are the leaders of the "Comparison" Salon and the "Drawing and Watercolors" Salon.
