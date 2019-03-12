PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery presents project of Latvian artist Ance Gricmane

The exposure entitled Sacred Abstraction presents works performed in mixed techniques. The author uses oil and gold leaf. The exhibition is dedicated to Marc Chagall. Animation and music, which once inspired artists of Vitebsk, add to the integrity of the project.

Sacred Abstraction project is the result of the fourth International Chagall Plein Air that was held in Vitebsk last year.

