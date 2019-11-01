"Listapad" film festival unveiled in Moscow theater house

Guests from 50 countries arrived at the major cinema event. Among them are actors, directors, film critics and producers. Bulgarian film "Father" opens the 26th International Film Forum. The event gathered the elite community in the film industry. The participants of the ceremony were offered an animated tour through the 26th International Forum. The short list includes 154 films. The movie poster includes the scandalous authors and films by debutants, sensations of the last Venice Film Festival and Oscar films. "Listapad" will be held at 7 venues. Competitive films will be shown non-stop in Minsk theater houses. Fans of modern cinema have 8 days to evaluate the films. The winners will become known in a week.