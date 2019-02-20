3.39 RUB
Exhibition "Lit Art" opens in cultural center of Belarusian Embassy in Moscow
On the eve of the International Mother Language Day, Lit Art exhibition opened at the cultural center of the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow. There are more than 40 graphic sheets with images of the Belarusian alphabet. Each has a hidden meaning. Calligraphy is made on the basis of Cyrillic font that was first printed in the Bible of Francis Skaryna.
Yanka Kupala and Maxim Bogdanovich's poems sounded in honor of the Mother Language Day, as well as songs in the Belarusian language. Mother Language Day has been celebrated for almost 20 years in many countries around the world.
