Funeral ceremony for Ilya Kurgan to be held in Kupala Theater
Our country today will say goodbye to the "Golden voice", the legendary speaker and the honored artiste of Belarus Ilya Kurgan. He died at 94, having dedicated nearly 40 to the Belarusian radio.
Thanks to the velvet timbre and his presentation of the text, he became the most recognizable radio presenter of our country. The funds of the Belteleradiocompany store dozens of video and audio recordings with his participation, records with poems of Belarusian writers. He retired at 87! The farewell ceremony with Ilya Kurgan will start today at 11 a.m. in Kupala Theatre.
