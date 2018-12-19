Release of 1st of 5 books on history of Belarusian statehood announced in Minsk

The release of the first of five books about the history of the Belarusian statehood has been announced in Minsk today. By the New Year, it will have been printed with a circulation of at least one thousand copies.

The book tells about the discovery of scientists of the Institute of History: the first Slavs in Belarus did not appear in the 6th century, but two centuries earlier. It is planned that the book will be available in school and high school libraries. The series covers periods from antiquity to modern times.