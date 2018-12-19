3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Release of 1st of 5 books on history of Belarusian statehood announced in Minsk
The release of the first of five books about the history of the Belarusian statehood has been announced in Minsk today. By the New Year, it will have been printed with a circulation of at least one thousand copies.
The book tells about the discovery of scientists of the Institute of History: the first Slavs in Belarus did not appear in the 6th century, but two centuries earlier. It is planned that the book will be available in school and high school libraries. The series covers periods from antiquity to modern times.
Each book reflects the formation of the Belarusian statehood in one or another period of time. The publication of the remaining four volumes is scheduled for next year. It is timed to the centenary of the formation of the BSSR.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All