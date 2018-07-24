3.42 RUB
Minsk hosts exhibition of still lifes and landscapes of the Belarusian artist Evgeni Ivaneshka
Minsk hosts exhibition of still lifes and landscapes of the Belarusian artist Evgeni Ivaneshka. The exhibition includes paintings, written in the period of 60-80 years. According to experts, the work of this author have deep allegorical content. Now the gallery has about 30 paintings. Almost all of them are the property of the Belarusian collectors.
The exhibition will last until August 5.
