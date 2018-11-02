3.42 RUB
XXV Film Festival Listapad opens in Minsk. Live broadcast from cinema Moskva
The opening ceremony of the XXV Minsk International Film Festival Listapad is taking place in the cinema Moskva. During the following week, 167 films from more than fifty countries will be screened. These are hits of prestigious forums, world premieres, debuts, experiments, documentaries, 360° films. Debutants of Listapad are South Africa and Kenya.
One of the intrigues of the opening ceremony was the winner of the special prize of the President of the Republic of Belarus For preservation and development of traditions of spirituality in cinema. Just a few minutes ago, the award went to Uzbek actor and director Rustam Sagdullaev. Listapad-2018 is officially opened: the porcelain plate has been traditionally broken on a tripod.
At the heart of the motto Getting to Know the Big, Wide World is the name of one of Kira Muratova’s films. This is a dedication to the director and constant guest of the Minsk film event. A special guest of the historic 25th forum is Soviet and Russian actress Svetlana Nemolyaeva. A few minutes ago, the actress was awarded the special prize of the Union State Cinema Without Borders.
Today, the professional jury met each other for the first time.
From minute to minute, the Oscar contender Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski will open the film week. It won the prize for Best Director in Cannes.
