PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Easter Festival “Joy” opens in Minsk

This year the spiritual and educational exhibition will bring together about 80 participants from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Syria, Serbia, Greece. For the first time, guests will arrive from Palestine - the Church of St. Nicholas from the holy land of Bethlehem. In the children's living room there will be educational games, performances, painting lessons. For adults there will be workshops, lectures and meetings with priests.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All