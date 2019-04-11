3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Easter Festival “Joy” opens in Minsk
This year the spiritual and educational exhibition will bring together about 80 participants from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Syria, Serbia, Greece. For the first time, guests will arrive from Palestine - the Church of St. Nicholas from the holy land of Bethlehem. In the children's living room there will be educational games, performances, painting lessons. For adults there will be workshops, lectures and meetings with priests.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All