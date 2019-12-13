Results of X republican creative competition "ArchNovation 2021" summed up in Minsk

The capital is summing up the results of the X republican creative competition "ArchNovation 2021"! Its participants are residents of different cities of Belarus aged from 4 to 20. The main theme this year is "City of the Future". The jury was presented more than half a thousand works, including photographs and videos.

In addition to images of the stone jungle, there are many landscapes and portraits at the exhibition. The results of the joint project of the Ministry of Architecture and Construction and the National Center for Art Creativity of Children and Youth will be summed up online before the end of the week. The exhibition-competition will run until November 20.

