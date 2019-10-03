Eurasia.DOC documentary film festival continues in Minsk

Today the film about Daria Domracheva from the big series "Women and Sports" was presented. The author is our colleague Anna Eismont. The film crew visited the famous sportswoman in November last year at the personal invitation of Domracheva and her family at a ski resort in Norway. In addition, the film features personal photos, archival footage of the competitions and great victories of Dasha. The winners of the festival will be determined by an international jury tomorrow. In total, more than 150 applications from 17 countries have been submitted this year.