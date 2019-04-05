PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Minsk hosts International festival New Heights - 2019

Minsk hosts the International festival New Heights – 2019 with 5.5 thousand participants from Belarus, Ukraine, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Poland. The creative forum brought together participants in different nominations: vocals, choreography, circus and theater arts, and others. Today an audition is held for children aged 3 to 6 years in the nomination pop vocal.

The creative forum includes not only competitive events, but also exhibitions, concerts and master classes.

