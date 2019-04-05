3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Minsk hosts International festival New Heights - 2019
Minsk hosts the International festival New Heights – 2019 with 5.5 thousand participants from Belarus, Ukraine, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Poland. The creative forum brought together participants in different nominations: vocals, choreography, circus and theater arts, and others. Today an audition is held for children aged 3 to 6 years in the nomination pop vocal.
The creative forum includes not only competitive events, but also exhibitions, concerts and master classes.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All